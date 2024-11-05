Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: Supplies power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Hischier notched a power-play assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

The helper allowed Hischier to avoid being held off the scoresheet in consecutive games. The 25-year-old center has been consistent this season, earning 10 goals, six helpers, six power-play points, 46 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 15 outings. While his 21.7 shooting percentage is likely to come down, Hischier should still offer strong offense as an all-situations center in the top six of a high-scoring team (3.53 goals per game).

