Nico Sturm headshot

Nico Sturm News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 1:39pm

Sturm (upper body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with the Kings, per the NHL media site.

Sturm looks set to take on a bottom-six role with his upper-body injury seemingly behind him. Prior to his five-game absence, the 29-year-old center recorded five points, 11 hits and nine blocked shots in his previous 10 outings. Given his limited offensive upside, Sturm is unlikely to offer much fantasy value moving forward.

