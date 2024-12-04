Nicolas Deslauriers Injury: Leaves practice early Wednesday

Deslauriers left Wednesday's practice session early due to an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Head coach John Tortorella said after Wednesday's practice that Deslauriers had something tighten up on him but didn't specify the nature or severity of the issue. It's not yet clear whether the 33-year-old Deslauriers will be available for Thursday's home game against the Panthers, but even if he's healthy, he isn't guaranteed to dress since he's frequently been scratched this year.