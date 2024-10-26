Nicolas Roy News: Scores in Friday's win

Roy scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Roy has three points over his last three games, and he's supported that with seven shots on net in the same span. The 27-year-old is playing in his usual versatile role -- while listed on the third line, he often sees additional ice time since he is reliable defensively. He has four points, nine shots on net, 11 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight contests. If he can keep producing points, he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.