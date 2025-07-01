Menu
Niilopekka Muhonen News: Lands entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 2:59pm

Muhonen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Muhonen was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. With WHL Medicine Hat last year, the 19-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 13 assists in 60 regular-season appearances. While Muhonen will likely get a look during training camp, he seems primed to return to juniors for the upcoming season.

