Nikita Alexandrov News: Inks two-way contract

Alexandrov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday.

Alexandrov played 23 regular-season games with the Blues last season, picking up a pair of assists. He was a star in the AHL, generating 21 goals and 49 points in 48 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The German-born Alexandrov will try and beat out Nick Bjugstad as the Blues' fourth-line center in training camp.