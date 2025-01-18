Nikita Kucherov News: Continues to rack up points

Kucherov notched an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Kucherov scored his 21st goal of the season in between setting up power-play tallies by Jake Guentzel and Darren Raddysh, all of which came in the second period. Kucherov's second helper was the 600th of his illustrious career in his 767th NHL regular-season appearance. The star winger extended his point streak to eight games Saturday, amassing four goals and 10 assists in that span. On a team that has multiple high-end players, Kucherov is leading the Bolts in scoring by a margin of 19, accounting for 47 helpers, 68 points and a plus-14 rating through 42 outings this season.