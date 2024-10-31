Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Records three points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Kucherov scored a goal and delivered two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kucherov saw his eight-game point streak snapped in the 3-2 win over Nashville on Monday, but the star winger bounced back admirably and notched his fifth multi-point effort of the campaign Wednesday. Reliable both as a scorer and playmaker, the 31-year-old star forward is amid an outstanding start to the campaign with nine goals and eight assists across 10 contests. He ranks tied for second in goals and tied for fifth in points league-wide.

