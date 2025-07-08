Nikita Tolopilo News: Signs two-year contract

Tolopilo signed a two-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Tolopilo posted a 20-14-2 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 36 regular-season games for AHL Abbotsford in 2024-25. He also made two regular-season NHL appearances with Vancouver in April last campaign, stopping 23 of 26 shots for a 1-1-0 record. The 25-year-old netminder will likely spend most of 2025-26 in the minors.