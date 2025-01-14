Nikita Zadorov News: Sends helper in win

Zadorov logged an assist, four hits, three blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Zadorov has two helpers, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots and 13 PIM over his last five contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is poised to take on a larger role while Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, though Zadorov's physicality and subsequent penalties for roughing and fighting cost him some time in this contest. He has 11 points, 56 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 89 PIM and 128 hits through 46 appearances this season, so he'll need to supplement his non-scoring numbers with a little more offense to have widespread fantasy appeal.