Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Not going on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 10:40am

Kovalenko (upper body) won't accompany the Sharks on the team's upcoming five-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Monday.

Kovalenko moved to injured reserve before Saturday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota, making him ineligible to play against Detroit on Tuesday. However, he could miss four more games if he doesn't join his teammates on the road. Kovalenko has five goals, 14 points, 60 hits and 37 shots on net through 40 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Due to Kovalenko's absence, Ty Dellandrea has played in the last two contests.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
