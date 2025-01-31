Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Out until after 4 Nations Face-Off

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that 'Kovalenko (undisclosed) isn't expected to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

San Jose's first game after the tournament is set for Feb. 23 versus Calgary. Kovalenko has five goals and 16 points over 45 appearances in 2024-25. The Sharks are down to 11 healthy forwards, though it is possible that Ty Dellandrea (upper body) or Alexander Wennberg (upper body) will be available to return for the Sharks' next clash, which will occur Tuesday against Montreal.