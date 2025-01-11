Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 11:42am

Kovalenko (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Saturday versus Minnesota, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kovalenko will miss his second straight game. He has five goals, 14 points, 60 hits and 37 shots on net through 40 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. With Klim Kostin (lower body) and Alexander Wennberg (illness) unavailable to play Saturday, Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) or Nico Sturm (lower body) could be options to return to the lineup. San Jose may also opt to use seven defensemen due to several injuries to the forward group.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
