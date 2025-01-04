Nikolai Kovalenko News: First goal in teal

Kovalenko scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Kovalenko's goal was his first for San Jose since being acquired from Colorado on Dec. 9. He drove the net and fired low through Jacob Markstrom after taking a pass from William Eklund. Kovalenko had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Avalanche, and he's already put up six points (one goal, five assists) through 11 contests with the Sharks. But don't get too hyped on Kovalenko yet. He started hot once he arrived in California but had gone six games without a point before Saturday.