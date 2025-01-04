Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko News: First goal in teal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 5:20pm

Kovalenko scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Kovalenko's goal was his first for San Jose since being acquired from Colorado on Dec. 9. He drove the net and fired low through Jacob Markstrom after taking a pass from William Eklund. Kovalenko had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Avalanche, and he's already put up six points (one goal, five assists) through 11 contests with the Sharks. But don't get too hyped on Kovalenko yet. He started hot once he arrived in California but had gone six games without a point before Saturday.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now