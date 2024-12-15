Nikolai Kovalenko News: Lends assist in loss

Kovalenko logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Kovalenko is fitting right in with the Sharks, earning four assists over his first three games since he was traded from the Avalanche. The 25-year-old has filled a second-line role with his new team, and while the Sharks don't boast a great offense, it's more of an opportunity than he got regularly in Colorado. Kovalenko has a total of 12 points, 29 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances as a rookie this season.