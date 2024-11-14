Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 11:37am

Kovalenko was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Kovalenko's return to the minors might just be a paper move for salary cap reasons because the Avalanche's next game isn't until Friday versus Washington. Consequently, it would not be surprising if there's another update in about 24 hours saying that he's been recalled. There is a bit of an X-factor here with Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) set to be reinstated Friday, but Chris Wagner was put on waivers Thursday, so it might be Wagner rather than Kovalenko being sent to the minors for the long run as a result of Nichushkin's return. The 25-year-old Kovalenko has two goals and six points in 17 appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25.

