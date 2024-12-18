Nikolaj Ehlers News: Earns assist in return
Ehlers produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Ehlers logged 16:51 of ice time in this contest, his first since sustaining a lower-body injury Nov. 29 against Vegas. He played alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti on the second line, bumping Nikita Chibrikov to the press box as a healthy scratch. Ehlers should be active for most fantasy managers -- he's playing at better than a point-per-game pace with nine goals and 17 helpers over 25 appearances. He'll also regularly feature on the power play.
