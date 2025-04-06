Nils Aman Injury: Set to miss another game
Aman (undisclosed) wasn't warming up ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating that he'll miss a second consecutive game.
Aman sustained an undisclosed injury during practice Friday, and it's not yet clear when he'll return. However, the Canucks will get a boost Sunday, as Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup.
