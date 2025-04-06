Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman Injury: Set to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Aman (undisclosed) wasn't warming up ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating that he'll miss a second consecutive game.

Aman sustained an undisclosed injury during practice Friday, and it's not yet clear when he'll return. However, the Canucks will get a boost Sunday, as Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now