Nils Aman Injury: Suffers injury during practice

Aman sustained an undisclosed injury during Friday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Aman is still being evaluated, so his status for Saturday's game against Anaheim remains unclear. If Aman can't play, then Vancouver will likely need to recall a player because the Canucks would be down to 11 healthy forwards and six healthy blueliners. The 25-year-old has a goal and six points in 19 outings in 2024-25.