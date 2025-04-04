Fantasy Hockey
Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman Injury: Suffers injury during practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Aman sustained an undisclosed injury during Friday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Aman is still being evaluated, so his status for Saturday's game against Anaheim remains unclear. If Aman can't play, then Vancouver will likely need to recall a player because the Canucks would be down to 11 healthy forwards and six healthy blueliners. The 25-year-old has a goal and six points in 19 outings in 2024-25.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
