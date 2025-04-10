Nils Aman Injury: Won't play Thursday

Aman (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Aman will miss his fourth straight contest. There's been no update on his status, but it wouldn't be surprising for Aman to be shut down given the Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention due to Wednesday's results. The 25-year-old has managed just six points over 19 outings this season.