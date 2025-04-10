Fantasy Hockey
Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Aman (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Aman will miss his fourth straight contest. There's been no update on his status, but it wouldn't be surprising for Aman to be shut down given the Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention due to Wednesday's results. The 25-year-old has managed just six points over 19 outings this season.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
