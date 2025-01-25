Nils Hoglander News: Contributes helper in win

Hoglander notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Hoglander was scratched Thursday versus the Oilers but rejoined the lineup due to the absence of Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed). Hoglander slotted in on the third line and set up the first of Quinn Hughes' two goals this season. The helper was Hoglander's 10th point through 40 outings, and he's added 47 shots on net, 52 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's earned five of his points over his last 13 contests, but the uptick on offense has yet to lead to a noticeably larger role for the winger.