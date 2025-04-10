Nils Hoglander News: Pots empty-netter

Hoglander scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hoglander has scored twice on five shots over three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old winger has been playing in the top six in that span, which helps put him in a better position for offense. He's up to eight goals, 23 points, 81 shots on net, 75 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 69 appearances in 2024-25.