Nils Hoglander News: Scores in return Sunday

Hoglander scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hoglander returned from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He made an early impact, scoring 4:46 into the contest. The winger has nine points over 12 appearances since the start of March and will likely close out the regular season in a top-six role. Overall, he has seven goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 74 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 67 appearances in an occasionally tumultuous campaign that has seen him get moved all around the lineup.