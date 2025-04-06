Fantasy Hockey
Nils Hoglander News: Slated to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Hoglander (undisclosed) was warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating that he'll suit up in the matchup.

Hoglander missed the Canucks' last six games, but he should be back in action against Vegas. He picked up points in four of his six appearances leading up to his absence, recording a goal, five assists, six hits and two blocked shots while averaging 13:04 of ice time.

