Nils Lundkvist News: Cleared to return

Lundkvist (shoulder) received medical clearance to play before Game 5 against Edmonton, according to Stars beat reporter Robert Triffin on Saturday.

After undergoing shoulder surgery in February, Lundkvist missed the final 35 games of the regular season and all 18 of Dallas' playoff contests. He concluded the 2024-25 campaign with five assists, 52 shots on goal, 23 hits and 34 blocked shots across 39 appearances. Lundkvist is eligible for restricted free agency this summer and can file for salary arbitration if necessary.