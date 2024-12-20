Nils Lundkvist News: Grabs helper Friday

Lundkvist managed an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lundkvist returned after shaking off an illness that had cost him two of the last three games. The 24-year-old Lundkvist took line rushes on the top pairing but was in his usual bottom-four role once the puck dropped. He earned his second assist in his last four outings and now has three helpers through 24 contests this season. He's added 33 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Lundkvist isn't seeing enough power-play time or producing enough offense to be an impact player in fantasy.