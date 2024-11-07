Nils Lundkvist News: Grabs helper in win

Lundkvist notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lundkvist got on the scoresheet for the first time this season just one game after his first healthy scratch. The 24-year-old has held a spot in the lineup over Brendan Smith for the most part. Lundkvist has contributed 12 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances. He'll remain in a bottom-four role with minimal power-play time, so Lundkvist would have to up his production across the board to be an option for most fantasy managers despite his steady playing time.