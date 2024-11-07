Nils Lundkvist News: Grabs helper in win
Lundkvist notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Lundkvist got on the scoresheet for the first time this season just one game after his first healthy scratch. The 24-year-old has held a spot in the lineup over Brendan Smith for the most part. Lundkvist has contributed 12 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances. He'll remain in a bottom-four role with minimal power-play time, so Lundkvist would have to up his production across the board to be an option for most fantasy managers despite his steady playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now