Nils Lundkvist News: Records assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Lundkvist notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Lundkvist ended a five-game slump when he helped out on Oskar Back's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Lundkvist continues to play a bottom-four role on the Stars' blue line, and he shouldn't be counted on for steady offense. This season, he's racked up four assists, 43 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 30 appearances, well behind the pace that saw him log a career-high 19 points in 59 outings in the 2023-24 regular season.

