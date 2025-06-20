Nils Lundkvist News: Signs one-year deal

Lundkvist signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Stars on Friday.

That matches the one-year, $1.25 million deal that Lundkvist played under during the 2024-25 campaign. He had five assists, 20 PIM, 23 hits and 34 blocks across 39 regular-season outings with Dallas over the life of that contract. He missed the Stars' final 35 regular-season games and all of their 18 playoff outings because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. However, he's received medical clearance, so Lundkvist should be fine going into training camp. He's expected to make Dallas' roster, though it remains to be seen how often he'll slot into the third pairing -- Lundkvist might spend some time as a healthy scratch.