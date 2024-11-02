Nils Lundkvist News: Strong share of playing time

Lundkvist has played in 10 of the Stars' first 11 games.

Lundkvist was a healthy scratch for Saturday's second game in the NHL Global Series set against the Panthers, but that's the first time he's sat out this year. The 24-year-old is still looking for his first point while averaging 14:19 of ice time. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1. It hasn't been unusual for Lundkvist to start the season in a large role under head coach Pete DeBoer -- he played in the Stars' first 21 games last year before sitting out 23 times over the last 61 contests, though seven of those absences were due to a concussion.