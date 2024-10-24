Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Scores two more goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Niederreiter scored two goals on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Niederreiter has scored four times over the last three games, accounting for all of his goals this season. He's added two assists, 17 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating over seven appearances. The Swiss winger continues to impress with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton on the Jets' third line. When Niederreiter's producing like this, he's worth a look as a depth option in most fantasy formats.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News