Nino Niederreiter News: Scores two more goals

Niederreiter scored two goals on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Niederreiter has scored four times over the last three games, accounting for all of his goals this season. He's added two assists, 17 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating over seven appearances. The Swiss winger continues to impress with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton on the Jets' third line. When Niederreiter's producing like this, he's worth a look as a depth option in most fantasy formats.