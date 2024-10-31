Nino Niederreiter News: Sweeps in goal

Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Jets dumped the puck in off the opening faceoff of the third period, and the Red Wings mishandled it. Niederreiter wasn't able to get more than a one-handed shot off, but it found the net to put the Jets ahead 4-2. When you're hot, the bounces go your way -- Niederreiter has five goals and two assists over his last six games. Overall, the winger has nine points, 25 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-9 rating through 10 appearances in a third-line role this season.