Noah Cates News: Nets equalizer Saturday

Cates scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Cates picked up his third point in the last five games when he tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. The 25-year-old center had just 11:36 of ice time, but he's been playing a solid game lately, which has kept him on the second line at even strength. Cates is up to one goal, four points, 14 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-9 rating over 17 appearances this season, but he hasn't been scratched since Oct. 19.