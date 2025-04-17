Noah Cates News: Records helper in loss

Cates managed an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Cates picked up two goals and seven assists over the last 11 games of the season, rebounding after a poor stretch in early March. The 26-year-old forward played at center much of the year and typically saw top-six minutes. His offense doesn't reflect that -- he ends the season with 16 goals, 21 assists, 110 shots on net, 87 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 78 appearances. Still, Cates took strides defensively and could be a reliable two-way forward for the Flyers in the years to come. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.