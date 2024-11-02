Noah Hanifin News: Breaks out with three points

Hanifin scored a goal on six shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Hanifin's goal was a buzzer-beater at the end of the second period, and it ignited his offense. He set up William Karlsson in the third and Brett Howden in overtime. Hanifin has doubled his point total for the year to six (one goal, five helpers), and he's added 22 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating across 12 contests. The 27-year-old is too talented to stay quiet for long, but his slow start to the year has cost him some premium power-play time, so his rebound on offense may be a modest one.