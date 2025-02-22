Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Juulsen headshot

Noah Juulsen Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Juulsen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Juulsen isn't on the Canucks' five-game road trip, so the move frees up a roster spot if they need it later on. He's unlikely to be back in action any earlier than March 5 versus the Ducks. Elias Pettersson and Carson Soucy played as the third pairing Saturday versus the Golden Knights, but Quinn Hughes (oblique) may be back before Juulsen to create competition on the blue line.

Noah Juulsen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now