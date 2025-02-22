Noah Juulsen Injury: On injured reserve

Juulsen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Juulsen isn't on the Canucks' five-game road trip, so the move frees up a roster spot if they need it later on. He's unlikely to be back in action any earlier than March 5 versus the Ducks. Elias Pettersson and Carson Soucy played as the third pairing Saturday versus the Golden Knights, but Quinn Hughes (oblique) may be back before Juulsen to create competition on the blue line.