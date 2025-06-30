Noah Philp News: Signs two-way deal
Philp put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.
Philp played in 15 regular-season contests for the Oilers this year in which he notched two assists, 17 shots and 15 hits while averaging 9:05 of ice time. While the 26-year-old center was on the roster during the postseason, he never made an appearance in a playoff game. Look for Philp to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors with AHL Bakersfield given his offensive limitations.
