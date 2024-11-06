Noel Acciari News: Earns assist in shootout loss

Acciari notched an assist, three shots on goal and a game-high four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Acciari snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Michael Bunting goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Acciari is producing at his usual level in 2024-25, offering plenty of physical play and a little depth scoring. He has four points, 18 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 14 contests in a bottom-six role. Injuries limited the forward to seven points in 55 games last year, but he should be back to challenging for the 20-point mark this season.