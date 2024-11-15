Olen Zellweger News: Erupts with three points in win

Zellweger scored a goal on two shots, dished two power-play assists, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Zellweger opened the scoring at 1:12 of the first period and then set up power-play tallies by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry late in the game. This was easily the best game of the year for Zellweger, who is likely to see a larger role as long as Cam Fowler (upper body) is out. Through 15 contests, Zellweger has three goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating, and four of his seven points have come on the power play. He's got a fair amount of upside, so he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.