Olen Zellweger News: Generates assist

Zellweger logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Zellweger set up Frank Vatrano's goal at 16:03 of the third period, the first of a pair of goals eight seconds apart for the Ducks. The 21-year-old Zellweger has two goals and four assists over his last nine contests. The defenseman has produced 20 points, 125 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating over 60 appearances in his first full NHL season.