Olen Zellweger News: Nets lone goal in loss

Zellweger scored a goal and blocked five shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Zellweger has found his game late in the season, earning two goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 21-year-old has played in every game since the trade deadline, and he looks to have more job security than Pavel Mintyukov, who was scratched Thursday. Zellweger is up to seven goals, 19 points, 116 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 34 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 57 appearances.