Oliver Kapanen headshot

Oliver Kapanen News: Grabs first playoff helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kapanen notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 5.

Kapanen played in the last three playoff games after Patrik Laine (upper body) ended the postseason on the shelf. The 21-year-old Kapanen had just two assists in 18 regular-season outings. He'll enter training camp with a chance to win a job on the Opening Night roster for 2025-26, but it wouldn't be surprising if Kapanen needed some time with AHL Laval to hone his skills after spending the bulk of 2024-25 with Timra IK of the SHL.

