Oliver Moore News: Provides assist Tuesday

Moore notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Moore picked up four helpers, 10 shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating over his first nine NHL appearances. The 20-year-old winger will be in contention for a roster spot in training camp this fall. Moore has some scoring potential, but it's possible he'll need a little development time at AHL Rockford in 2025-26.