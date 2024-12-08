Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Wahlstrom headshot

Oliver Wahlstrom News: Scores in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Wahlstrom scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Wahlstrom has picked up two points over his last three games. The 24-year-old has been in the lineup regularly since the start of November, but he has little to show for it on offense while filling a bottom-six role. Overall, he's at four points, 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 24 appearances. Stronger play in the short term will help Wahlstrom stay in the lineup once the Islanders get Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (lower body) back from injury.

