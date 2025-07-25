Oskar Olausson News: Acquired from Colorado
Olausson was acquired by the Sharks from the Avalanche on Friday in exchange for Danil Gushchin.
Olausson had 11 goals and 15 assists in 61 regular-season games with AHL Colorado in 2024-25, and he also recorded three assists in seven postseason outings. The 22-year-old will get a change of scenery via this trade and will likely start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. He has appeared in four NHL games, including two with the Avalanche last season, in his young career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now