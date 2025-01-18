Oskar Sundqvist News: Pockets helper Saturday

Sundqvist notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Sundqvist has three helpers and 10 PIM over his last six contests. He saw a season-high 15:25 of ice time Saturday as head coach Jim Montgomery sent a message to his struggling top line by rewarding other players. The 30-year-old Sundqvist is not expected to be a big factor on offense, but he's held a third-line role lately. He's at nine points, 24 shots on net, 28 PIM, 49 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances this season.