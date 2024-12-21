Oskar Sundqvist News: Scores vs. Florida

Sundqvist scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Sundqvist cracked the scoresheet for the first time since Nov. 25, when he recorded an assist in a 5-2 win over the Rangers, and this was his third goal of the campaign. Given his limited involvement on offense and the nature of his bottom-six role, Sundqvist isn't expected to have a prominent role in most fantasy formats. Through 24 appearances, he's recorded four points (three goals, one assist), 13 shots, 34 hits and 24 blocked shots while posting a minus-5 rating.