Owen Martin News: Late Round 3 pick

Martin was the 92nd overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Injuries limited Martin to just 39 regular-season games for WHL Spokane in 2024-25, but he was effective when in the lineup, posting 13 goals and 34 points. He added six goals and 12 points in 20 playoff appearances. The strong offensive numbers were nice to see because Martin is known more for his responsible two-way play than his scoring. He may never be much of an offensive threat at the NHL level, but Martin has the potential to become a bottom-six option for Winnipeg down the line if his development continues to trend in the right direction.