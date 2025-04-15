Owen Power Injury: Dealing with serious injury

Power's lower-body injury appears to be serious, according to head coach Lindy Ruff, and surgery hasn't been ruled out yet, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Power will miss the final two games for the Sabres' 2024-25 campaign, having racked up career highs in both goals (seven) and assists (33) in 79 games this year. Unless it's a long-term problem, Power should be ready to play next season and should be capable of once again reaching that 40-point threshold, which set him up well as a top-half fantasy target.