Owen Tippett News: Lends helper in Tuesday's win

Tippett notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Tippett had a four-point effort versus the Blue Jackets on Dec. 21, but he followed that up with a three-game drought. Fantasy managers would like to see a bit more consistency from the forward, but he's in a position to succeed in a top-line for now. He's produced 11 goals, 12 assists, 98 shots on net, 62 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances. He does enough across the board to fill a depth role in most fantasy formats.